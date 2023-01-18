 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gilly Flaherty’s Greatest Hits

Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill take a walk down memory lane with Gilly Flaherty after the announcement of her retirement

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Liverpool FC v Blackburn Rovers L.F.C. - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill take a walk down memory lane with Gilly Flaherty after the announcement of her retirement. They go through all the highs and lows of her illustrious career, including WSL titles, FA Cup wins, and European victories. Get the tissues ready, and expect a few special guest surprises along the way, too …

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

