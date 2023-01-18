Gilly Flaherty’s Greatest Hits



Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill take a walk down memory lane with Gilly Flaherty after the announcement of her retirement. They go through all the highs and lows of her illustrious career, including WSL titles, FA Cup wins, and European victories. Get the tissues ready, and expect a few special guest surprises along the way, too …

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Guests: Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill

Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

