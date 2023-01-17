The Bleak Future Suns, Kessler or Gobert, and NBA Trade Targets



Verno and KOC begin the show by discussing Jayson Tatum’s 50-point performance versus the Hornets before moving on to the disappointing Suns and debating what they need to do to turn their season around (02:10). They discuss Jaren Jackson Jr.’s impact with the Grizzlies and why Mike Brown deserves so much credit for the Kings’ success this season (20:26). Also, they dive into D’Angelo Russell’s strange comments and discuss the possible moves the Timberwolves can make to fix their issues (39:21). In looking at the latest trade rumors, the guys debate the fits for some of the players who are being shopped around (45:31).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

