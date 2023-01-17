 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Bleak Future Suns, Kessler or Gobert, and NBA Trade Targets

Plus, talking Jaren Jackson Jr.’s impact with the Grizzlies and Mike Brown’s influence on the Kings

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show by discussing Jayson Tatum’s 50-point performance versus the Hornets before moving on to the disappointing Suns and debating what they need to do to turn their season around (02:10). They discuss Jaren Jackson Jr.’s impact with the Grizzlies and why Mike Brown deserves so much credit for the Kings’ success this season (20:26). Also, they dive into D’Angelo Russell’s strange comments and discuss the possible moves the Timberwolves can make to fix their issues (39:21). In looking at the latest trade rumors, the guys debate the fits for some of the players who are being shopped around (45:31).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

