(0:41) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify