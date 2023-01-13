Sixers Pod: Should Tyrese Maxey Come off the Bench?



Chris and Raheem are joined by Justin Verrier to discuss The Ringer’s NBA rankings and where some of the Sixers are on the list. Is Joel Embiid ranked too low? Plus, Sixers fans have been pondering the thought of Tyrese Maxey coming off the bench in favor of De’Anthony Melton, who’s started the majority of the season and gives the team an edge defensively.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Guest: Justin Verrier

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Should Maxey come off the bench? 215-315-7982.

