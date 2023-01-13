 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sixers Pod: Should Tyrese Maxey Come off the Bench?

Plus, Chris and Raheem are joined by Justin Verrier to discuss The Ringer’s NBA rankings and where some of the Sixers are on the list

By Chris Ryan, Raheem Palmer, and Justin Verrier
Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Chris and Raheem are joined by Justin Verrier to discuss The Ringer’s NBA rankings and where some of the Sixers are on the list. Is Joel Embiid ranked too low? Plus, Sixers fans have been pondering the thought of Tyrese Maxey coming off the bench in favor of De’Anthony Melton, who’s started the majority of the season and gives the team an edge defensively.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Guest: Justin Verrier
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Should Maxey come off the bench? 215-315-7982.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

João Félix Sees Red As Fulham Beat Chelsea, the WSL’s Return, and a Weekend Look Ahead

Ian, Flo, and Mayowa also chat about the unveiling of the new Emirates Stadium artwork and negative press around Emma Raducanu and other young athletes

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes

True or False: 10 Controversial Predictions About the Future of Streaming, Tech, and Media

Derek runs through several predictions and provocations that he’s hearing and throws all of them at smart media analyst Rich Greenfield

By Derek Thompson

Calmatic Remixes House Party, Plus Biden’s Classified Docs

Plus, a TikTok chef’s old tweets come back to haunt him

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

Young Talent, Veteran Exposure, and How Highlight Culture Has Killed Basketball

Austin and Pausha wrap things up with a rapid-fire round of questions focusing on your favorite players

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Coach Verno, Scared Simmons, and the Latest Trade Rumors

Verno and KOC also take a look at the standings and predict which teams on the outside still have a chance to make the postseason

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Bears Get the Win With the Kevin Warren Hire

Also, the guys debate what it would take to convince the Bears to draft Bryce Young and trade Justin Fields

By Jason Goff