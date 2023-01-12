 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles Playoff Preview Pod: Which Playoff Teams Would the Eagles Most/Least Want to Face?

Plus, Ben’s All-Pro team had NFL Twitter up in arms

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben are back and previewing the Eagles’ (hopeful) Super Bowl run that will start in the divisional round of the playoffs. It’s the Thursday 10! You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers: What’s the one thing the Eagles must do in order to win a second Super Bowl title? Would an Eagles-Cowboys playoff game be the most-hyped game in Lincoln Financial Field history? Plus, Ben’s All-Pro team had NFL Twitter up in arms, including Haason Reddick fans.

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin

