The Bloodline’s Future, the Plan for Sasha Banks, and Cody’s Predictable Return?

Rosenberg and Hyde also discuss Rhea Ripley’s performance with the Judgment Day and Rosenberg’s issues with his barber

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 in Tokyo Dome Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images


The physically vacationing SGG returns from London to join friends Rosenberg and Dip for another delightful edition of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast. On today’s episode, the guys discuss:

  • The best way to write the Bloodline story from here (8:35)
  • Rhea Ripley’s performance with the Judgment Day (12:50)
  • Ticket sale records for WrestleMania 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (27:15)
  • Rosenberg’s issues with his barber (32:50)

Plus, SGG makes Cheap Heat history. Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

