 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liam McHugh on the Bruins’ Historic Run and Their Biggest Threats Around the NHL. Plus, Pats Season Grades With Khari Thompson.

Brian takes some listener calls and recaps the Celtics’ win over the Bulls on Monday night

By Brian Barrett
Boston Bruins v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images


TNT’s Liam McHugh joins the show to talk about the Bruins’ record-setting pace, Patrice Bergeron’s greatness, David Pastrnak’s ongoing contract negotiations, who could challenge the B’s in the playoffs, and more (0:30). Then, WEEI’s Khari Thompson chats with Brian about the end of the Patriots’ season, and they give out final grades to each position group (25:30). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls and recaps the Celtics’ win over the Bulls on Monday night (1:02:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Liam McHugh, Khari Thompson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

The Bloodline’s Future, the Plan for Sasha Banks, and Cody’s Predictable Return?

Rosenberg and Hyde also discuss Rhea Ripley’s performance with the Judgment Day and Rosenberg’s issues with his barber

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

National Championship Game Recap: What Went Wrong? Plus Stetson and Duggan as Pros With Trent Dilfer (Bonus Episode).

Russillo and Dilfer also talk about next year’s college season

By Ryen Russillo

Georgia’s Dominant Title Defense and a Curtain Call for the Ages

Georgia’s second consecutive national title was years in the making, through class after class of five-star recruits and Kirby Smart’s gamble on a former walk-on quarterback. Now, the Bulldogs have earned their spot among the greatest teams in college football history.

By Rodger Sherman

The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Doesn’t Hold Back

What with Kang, Lang, and M.O.D.O.K., Marvel’s latest look at the first film in Phase 5 seems to lift the lid more than the typical trailer for an MCU release

By Daniel Chin

FA Cup Third Round and Flowers for Darren Moore, Gareth Bale, and Sébastian Haller

Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga join to discuss Graham Potter, Chelsea, and more

By Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn, and 1 more

The USMNT Scandal Reflects the Incestuous Nature of American Soccer

A small clique of elites runs U.S. Soccer, passing it on from fathers to sons, from mentors to mentees. In retrospect, it was inevitable that two prominent American soccer families would get caught up in a bubbling stew of conflicted interests and backstabbing.

By Leander Schaerlaeckens