Liam McHugh on the Bruins’ Historic Run and Their Biggest Threats Around the NHL. Plus, Pats Season Grades With Khari Thompson.

TNT’s Liam McHugh joins the show to talk about the Bruins’ record-setting pace, Patrice Bergeron’s greatness, David Pastrnak’s ongoing contract negotiations, who could challenge the B’s in the playoffs, and more (0:30). Then, WEEI’s Khari Thompson chats with Brian about the end of the Patriots’ season, and they give out final grades to each position group (25:30). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls and recaps the Celtics’ win over the Bulls on Monday night (1:02:15).
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Liam McHugh, Khari Thompson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify