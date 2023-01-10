 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FA Cup Third Round and Flowers for Darren Moore, Gareth Bale, and Sébastian Haller

Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga join to discuss Graham Potter, Chelsea, and more

By Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn, and Musa Okwonga
Manchester United v Everton: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about the FA Cup third round. They begin with wins for Manchester United and Arsenal (05:13), before discussing what the FA shows about the technical gap through the pyramid (13:21). They round up the rest of the round (28:32), before a quick chat about Graham Potter and Chelsea (35:53) and then giving flowers to Darren Moore, Gareth Bale, and Sébastian Haller (47:16).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

