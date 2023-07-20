Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Women’s World Cup

It’s soccer time! July 20 marks the official start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, featuring 32 teams facing off in nine host cities. Read our coverage of all the World Cup action.

Nine cities and 10 stadiums will welcome the top women’s soccer programs from across the world to compete in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. For the first time, the world-class women’s tournament features 32 teams, and it will be the biggest sporting event in Australia since the 2000 Olympic Games. For background before the games, feature stories on the U.S. team, and more, read The Ringer’s ongoing coverage for the biggest tournament in women’s World Cup history.