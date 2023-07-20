Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Nine cities and 10 stadiums will welcome the top women’s soccer programs from across the world to compete in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. For the first time, the world-class women’s tournament features 32 teams, and it will be the biggest sporting event in Australia since the 2000 Olympic Games. For background before the games, feature stories on the U.S. team, and more, read The Ringer’s ongoing coverage for the biggest tournament in women’s World Cup history.
Jul 17, 2023, 8:25am EDT
July 20
The 2023 Women’s World Cup Entrance Survey
Can the USWNT make history and become the first team, men’s or women’s, to win three consecutive World Cups? The Ringer staff gives its predictions for that question, and more.
July 19
The Bandwagon Fan’s Guide to the 2023 Women’s World Cup
It’s time to prepare yourself for the World Cup the U.S. is actually expected to win—although the competition is a bit stiffer this time. Here’s what you need to know.
July 19
Megan Rapinoe Is Ready for Life After Soccer
As she approaches her fourth and final World Cup, Megan Rapinoe is fiercely proud of everything she’s accomplished. But she’s also eager to discover what retirement will bring. "I can’t wait to be untethered," she says.
July 17
The Future of U.S. Women’s Soccer Is Here
Could the next generation of USWNT stars be the best one yet? "The talent level is just unmatched," says Alex Morgan. Here’s a look at the fresh faces helping Team USA chase a three-peat.