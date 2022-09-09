 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nathan Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson Is Your New Main Event: a Historic Shake-Up to UFC 279

Nathan Diaz faced off against Tony Ferguson in what Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck describe as one of the craziest days in UFC history

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC 279 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC


In front of a record-breaking Spotify Live audience of around 40,000 people, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and a special group of contributors take you through one of the craziest days in UFC history.

Here’s four-plus hours of a show that lasted for six hours (the remaining audio was not usable).

Next episode: Saturday, September 10, immediately following the end of Diaz vs. Ferguson. Download the Spotify Live app today and follow ’The Ringer MMA Show’ exclusively on Spotify for all show details.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
Special contributors: Ant Evans and Phil O’Connor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 17 and ‘Dubai’ Episode 14

Rachel and Callie discuss Episode 17 of ‘Beverly Hills’ and Episode 14 of ‘Dubai’

By Rachel Lindsay

The Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Juliet and Amanda discuss the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and her complicated role as a monarch

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Are the Bills This Good, With T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Plus Top NFL WRs, What Makes a No. 1 WR, and Should Rookie QBs Sit?

Ryen is joined by T.J. Houshmandzadeh to discuss whether the Bills will have any weak points this season, why the Rams will struggle to make the playoffs, and more

By Ryen Russillo

Eagles-Lions Preview, Plus Bold 2022 Predictions

Sheil and Ben also talk about whether Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles’ starting QB in Week 1 of 2023

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Big-Picture Eagles Questions, Plus the First Mailbag!

Sheil and Ben discuss how Jalen Hurts’s future will play out, how they feel about Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff, and whether Howie Roseman had a good offseason

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Get to Know Númenor, the Anti-Elf Island of ‘The Rings of Power’

The third episode of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ introduces Elendil, Isildur, and the island of men

By Dave Gonzales