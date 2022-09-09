Nathan Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson Is Your New Main Event: a Historic Shake-Up to UFC 279



In front of a record-breaking Spotify Live audience of around 40,000 people, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and a special group of contributors take you through one of the craziest days in UFC history.

Here’s four-plus hours of a show that lasted for six hours (the remaining audio was not usable).

Next episode: Saturday, September 10, immediately following the end of Diaz vs. Ferguson. Download the Spotify Live app today and follow ’The Ringer MMA Show’ exclusively on Spotify for all show details.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Special contributors: Ant Evans and Phil O’Connor

