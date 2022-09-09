The 3D-Printed Vegan Steak, Absurd Turkey Prices, and Tasting Healthy Office Snacks



This week, Juliet and Jacoby once again talk about the Mexican Pizza and its accompanying musical, wonder if Honest Tea will have a resurgence like the Choco Taco, and question why pants were made from Chipotle napkins. For this week’s Taste Test, Juliet raids the office kitchen and tries Laiki Rice Crackers and Bada Bean Bada Boom, and they then close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

