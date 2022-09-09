 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 3D-Printed Vegan Steak, Absurd Turkey Prices, and Tasting Healthy Office Snacks

Plus, questioning why pants were made from Chipotle napkins

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby once again talk about the Mexican Pizza and its accompanying musical, wonder if Honest Tea will have a resurgence like the Choco Taco, and question why pants were made from Chipotle napkins. For this week’s Taste Test, Juliet raids the office kitchen and tries Laiki Rice Crackers and Bada Bean Bada Boom, and they then close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

