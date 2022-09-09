 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 1 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

The guys talk injury concerns and introduce The Danny Amendoza Line

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images


We preview the Week 1 fantasy slate with categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. the players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, The Family Guy Mystery Box, Silver Linings Playbook, the George Costanza, “Too Much, Do Less,” and we introduce the Danny Amendola Line.

Check out our Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

