‘Rings of Power’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ Catch-Up, Plus D23 Predictions

Charles attempts to sell Van on ‘The Rings of Power’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and Jomi Adeniran
Van, Charles, and Jomi are back to give you their latest thoughts on the highly anticipated The Rings of Power as Charles attempts to sell Van on the show (06:54). Then, the boys dive into their thoughts on the latest episode of House of the Dragon (28:43). Later, they predict what they expect might be revealed at the D23 conference this weekend (51:53).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

