How Mac Jones Makes a Big Leap This Season With Andrew Callahan

Plus, Tom Brady history repeating, and Melo to the Celtics?

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


(00:51) - PATRIOTS: What the Pats can do to help Mac Jones make the big second-year leap in his development. Can Mac make the leap without any real weapons around him?
(16:40) - PATRIOTS: Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald joins the show to discuss the offensive struggles, why Bill Belichick didn’t go after an offensive coordinator after Josh McDaniels left, why the Dolphins are a terrible matchup for the Pats, and more.
(37:07) - RED SOX: Two reasons to keep watching Red Sox baseball: Triston Casas and Brayan Bello.
(40:06) - CELTICS: Now that Danilo Gallinari is out with an ACL tear, Brian makes his case for Carmelo Anthony to join the team.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Callahan
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Producer: Steve Ceruti

