Explaining Alicent and Rhaenyra’s Decade-Long Feud

Joanna and Mallory discuss the relationship between the two characters and how each one is constantly trying to one-up the other in various ways

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss Episode 6 of House of the Dragon and the dynamics between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen that have persisted after the show took a 10-year time jump. They explain the relationship between the two characters in this episode, and how each one is constantly trying to one-up the other in various ways.

