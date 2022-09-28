How Public Perception Affects Betting Lines

This week, Austin and Warren begin by discussing how public perception and power rankings can affect how lines and totals are set (1:00). Then, they preview TNF and explain why the 3-0 Dolphins are underdogs against the 1-2 Bengals (6:00). Next, they move on to Buffalo-Baltimore to discuss the Bills’ efficient offense and how Baltimore can stop it (23:00) before closing the show with a preview of Sunday night’s Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Bucs (42:00).
Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
