‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Reviews, More Adam Levine Drama, and the Royal Family

Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins close their discussion on Don’t Worry Darling, the final reviews, the drama, and more (1:30) with SPOILERS (5:15); more discussion on Adam Levine and his scandalous DMs (13:22); the wrap-up of the Royal Family and aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death (20:40); Brittany Snow’s husband on Selling the OC (29:03); George Clooney and Julia Roberts’s upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise (34:25); and more.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
