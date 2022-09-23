The History of Sriracha, the Sleepy Chicken Trend, and Tasting Slutty Vegan Burgers

This week, Juliet and Jacoby marvel that an extinct volcano is having an effect on beer production, discuss the Arizona drive-in that created 266 varieties of milkshakes, and try to figure out why the Beyond Meat COO is accused of biting someone’s nose. This week’s Taste Test is a trio of burgers from Slutty Vegan, and they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show, and let us know whether you prefer flats or drums when ordering wings.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

