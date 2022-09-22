Topps Chrome Statement, Aaron Judge’s Historic Year, and Danny Heifetz on Fantasy Football

Mike and Jesse kick things off by reading Topps’ statement regarding the manufacturing issues in its 2022 baseball product and discussing what they mean for consumers (7:00). Then, they talk about Aaron Judge’s monster season (19:00) and compare Trey Lance cards to Peyton Manning cards (21:00). Next, they answer your mailbag questions (31:00) and welcome in The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz to discuss the intersection of fantasy football and cards (49:00) and share his thoughts on underrated players (53:00).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Danny Heifetz
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts