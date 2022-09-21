 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Grim and the Great of the Madrid Derby, WSL Returns, and More

Plus, Musa and Ryan answer a few questions on De Zerbi and expanding the Women’s Champions League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan recap some of the goings-on around European football from the weekend. They begin in Germany, where Union remained top, Bayern lost again to Augsburg, and Dortmund won the derby against Schalke (02:32). There were goals and big results on the WSL’s return (06:28), as newly promoted Liverpool beat champion Chelsea and Aston Villa beat Manchester City in a seven-goal thriller! They also discuss key games from Serie A (10:39) and the Premier League (15:02) before moving on to the Madrid Derby (29:08), which saw grimness off the pitch and some greatness on it. Finally, they answer a few questions on De Zerbi, expanding the Women’s Champions League, and more.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

