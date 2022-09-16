 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 2 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

The guys discuss players with injury concerns or potential for a big game heading into the second slate of games

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images


We preview the Week 2 fantasy slate with categories including The Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. the players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, The Family Guy Mystery Box, The Matthew McConaughey, The George Costanza Theory, and the players above and below The Danny Amendoza Line heading into the weekend.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

