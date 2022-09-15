 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Vikings ‘Monday Night Football’ Preview

Sheil and Ben have finally digested the film from both the Eagles’ and Vikings’ Week 1 victories, and get you set for Jalen Reagor’s return to the Linc on Monday night

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben have finally digested the film from both the Eagles’ and Vikings’ Week 1 victories, and get you set for Jalen Reagor’s return to the Linc on Monday night. All eyes are on Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and what adjustments he’ll make after giving up 21 second-half points to the Lions. Will first-round pick Jordan Davis play more snaps? How will the Eagles defense prepare for Justin Jefferson, perhaps the best receiver in the league? Sheil and Ben have the full breakdown and predictions for the game.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Subscribe: Spotify

