‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 7 Recap

Joanna, David, and Danny share their thoughts on the penultimate episode

By Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz
John Johnson/HBO


Joanna, David, and Danny break down the disappointing penultimate episode of Westworld Season 4. First, they recap everything that happened in the episode (3:54). Then, they discuss William’s fate (6:20) before getting into the major character deaths and if they even matter at all (15:34). Later, they look ahead to the finale and consider whether it will be able to change their view of this season (1:02:03).

If you have any questions or thoughts about Westworld, you can email Joanna, David, and Danny at EdHarrisBodySuit@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify

