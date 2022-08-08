‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 7 Recap



Joanna, David, and Danny break down the disappointing penultimate episode of Westworld Season 4. First, they recap everything that happened in the episode (3:54). Then, they discuss William’s fate (6:20) before getting into the major character deaths and if they even matter at all (15:34). Later, they look ahead to the finale and consider whether it will be able to change their view of this season (1:02:03).

If you have any questions or thoughts about Westworld, you can email Joanna, David, and Danny at EdHarrisBodySuit@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

