Axios’s Big Sale, Rachel Maddow’s Future, and Brian Phillips’s New ‘22 Goals’ Podcast

Bryan and David kick off the podcast discussing Axios’s half a billion dollar sale (7:12), before diving into the Vanity Fair story covering Rachel Maddow’s $30 million deal with NBC (18:05), and later, the revitalization of the quarterback show with Josh Allen (33:25). Then, Bryan and David are joined by The Ringer’s Brian Phillips to discuss his upcoming podcast, 22 Goals, where he dissects 22 of the greatest goals ever scored in men’s World Cup history (41:32). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Brian Phillips
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
