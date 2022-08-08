 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Premier League Opening Weekend Flowers

Musa joins Ian to discuss Fulham’s impressive display in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool, Brighton’s first-ever win at Old Trafford, Erling Haaland’s two Manchester City goals, and more

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga to look back on the Premier League’s opening weekend and hand out a whole load of flowers! They begin with Fulham’s impressive display in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool (01:06), before moving on to Brighton, who secured a first ever win at Old Trafford (10:21). Flowers also go to Brentford for coming back from 2-0 down to salvage a draw at Leicester (20:01), Spurs for coming from behind to hammer Southampton (21:56), Erling Haaland for his first two Manchester City goals (27:34), Bournemouth for their win on their top-flight return (35:42), and more.

Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Ringer FC

The Latest

‘The Sandman’ Season 1 with Marc Bernardin

Joanna and Mal break down the Netflix adaptation

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Axios’s Big Sale, Rachel Maddow’s Future, and Brian Phillips’s New ‘22 Goals’ Podcast

Bryan and David are joined by The Ringer’s Brian Phillips to discuss his upcoming podcast ‘22 Goals’ surrounding the men’s World Cup

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Can the Concert Ticket Price Boom Be Stopped?

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw joins Matt to discuss the demand-driven dynamic pricing system that recently set prices as high as $5,000 for Bruce Springsteen tickets

By Matthew Belloni

A Tale of Two Pushes

This week, Dominik Mysterio and Konosuke Takeshita wrestled in two big matches, showcasing why they are both on the brink of stardom

By Phil Schneider

‘Prey’ and the ‘Predator’ Movie Rankings

Chris Ryan joins Sean to talk about the film and where it sits in the ‘Predator’ canon before ‘Prey’ director Dan Trachtenberg talks with Sean about how he made the film

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan

The Great HBO Freak-out of 2022 Was Unwarranted, but Understandable

In light of what happened at Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings call, some of the rumors that flew ahead of the event look borderline histrionic—but consumers had good reason to fear for the worst

By Alison Herman