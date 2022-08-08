 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Into the Order-Ticket Matrix

Dave, Chris, and Noelle share a few stories about how order tickets have gone right and wrong for them before Dave lays out a guide for diners who want to do better

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Before Neo learned to read the green rain of code that made up the Matrix, before even Sherlock Holmes devised a way to describe a man based on a glance at a forgotten walking stick, restaurant kitchen staff were doing pretty much the same thing every time a new order ticket came into their kitchens. Dave, Chris, and Noelle dig into what can be gleaned from those black-and-white lines listing entrées and appetizers and share a few stories about how it’s gone right and wrong for them, before Dave lays out a guide for diners who want to do better, and pulls back the curtain on the rare jewel that is the Money Piece.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Chelsea Stark-Jones
