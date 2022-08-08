Into the Order-Ticket Matrix



Before Neo learned to read the green rain of code that made up the Matrix, before even Sherlock Holmes devised a way to describe a man based on a glance at a forgotten walking stick, restaurant kitchen staff were doing pretty much the same thing every time a new order ticket came into their kitchens. Dave, Chris, and Noelle dig into what can be gleaned from those black-and-white lines listing entrées and appetizers and share a few stories about how it’s gone right and wrong for them, before Dave lays out a guide for diners who want to do better, and pulls back the curtain on the rare jewel that is the Money Piece.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Noelle Cornelio

Producer: Chelsea Stark-Jones

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS