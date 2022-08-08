 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Not Much to Say About the Sox, and Cubs’ Future With Meghan Montemurro

Plus, decoding the Bears with Josh Schrock

By Jason Goff
Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason discusses his time playing in a celebrity softball game before detailing why the WNBA’s Sky are the best team in all of Chicago (01:47). After splitting the series with the Rangers, Jason breaks down what he learned about the White Sox (15:19). He also discusses some of the comments made surrounding Tony La Russa getting caught dozing off. Meghan Montemurro from the Chicago Tribune returns to the show, as she discusses Willson Contreras staying with the Cubs, an update on Jason Heyward, going to the London series, and more (24:20). Next, NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock joins Jason to help break down what’s going on with Teven Jenkins, why Kyler Gordon isn’t practicing, Cole Kmet’s potential, and under the radar players to keep an eye on (43:16).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Meghan Montemurro and Josh Schrock
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

