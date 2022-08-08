Mets Dominate the Braves, Yankees Lose Five Straight, and Steve Gelbs On How Special the ‘22 Mets Are



(01:45) — METS: The Mets expand their NL East lead by taking four of five games against the Braves. Can they compete for the World Series?

(08:54) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ slump continues as they get swept by the Cardinals. Is it too early or too late to press the panic button?

(15:15) — STEVE GELBS: SNY’s Steve Gelbs returns to talk Jacob deGrom’s dominance, Max Scherzer, and the bounce-back year of Edwin Diaz.

(37:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(53:21) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Steve Gelbs

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify