Mets Dominate the Braves, Yankees Lose Five Straight, and Steve Gelbs On How Special the ‘22 Mets Are

Plus, taking calls and debating the Mets’ World Series chances

By John Jastremski
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


(01:45) — METS: The Mets expand their NL East lead by taking four of five games against the Braves. Can they compete for the World Series?
(08:54) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ slump continues as they get swept by the Cardinals. Is it too early or too late to press the panic button?
(15:15) — STEVE GELBS: SNY’s Steve Gelbs returns to talk Jacob deGrom’s dominance, Max Scherzer, and the bounce-back year of Edwin Diaz.
(37:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.
(53:21) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Steve Gelbs
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

