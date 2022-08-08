Mets Dominate the Braves, Yankees Lose Five Straight, and Steve Gelbs On How Special the ‘22 Mets Are

(01:45) — METS: The Mets expand their NL East lead by taking four of five games against the Braves. Can they compete for the World Series?
(08:54) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ slump continues as they get swept by the Cardinals. Is it too early or too late to press the panic button?
(15:15) — STEVE GELBS: SNY’s Steve Gelbs returns to talk Jacob deGrom’s dominance, Max Scherzer, and the bounce-back year of Edwin Diaz.
(37:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.
(53:21) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
