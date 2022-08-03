Chicago Deadline Nothingness With Eno Sarris and Chris Tannehill, Plus RIP Vin Scully



The MLB trade deadline came and went, but the White Sox remained quiet and the Cubs kept their guys, as Jason got his hopes up for nothing (01:23). The underwhelming season continues to test his Sox fandom. Jason is next joined by The Athletic’s Eno Sarris and 670 The Score’s Chris Tannehill (24:40). They break down why the Sox didn’t make a move, why Tony La Russa was never the right choice for this team, and why the Cubs chose not to trade Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. Tanny also discusses his frustration with the White Sox as they blew this season before it even began (01:03:20). Jason asks his producers what it would take to accept an offer from a company like LIV Golf (01:20:02). Just before the show wrapped, the news came out that former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully passed away (01:34:18).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Chris Tannehill and Eno Sarris

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify