Haaland vs. Núñez and Can Anyone Take On Mitrović! Hypothetical Footy Fights Part 2.

Plus, there’s chat about Man United and their new signings, Newcastle breaking their transfer record, and if Anthony Gordon is worth 60 mill

By Ben Foster
Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images


Hypothetical footy fights, a.k.a Fozzy Fights, returns!!! Gary Neville vs. Jamie Carragher, Almiron vs. Bruno Fernandes, and the clash of the titans with John Hartson vs. Duncan Ferguson! The chat always seems to come back to current football events including Man United and their new signings, Newcastle breaking their transfer record, and is Anthony Gordon worth 60 mill?! Obviously this is lighthearted and we don’t condone violence!!! We’re joined by Thogden this week, check out his channel and let’s help him hit the magical 1 mill!!

