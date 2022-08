Tyson and Amelia break down the latest episode of The Challenge: USA. They discuss the switch from teams to individuals before jumping into this week’s challenge. Tyson reveals that the producers were upset because no one was splashing each other during the challenge, and shares some of the behind-the-scenes drama that occurred after. Also, why he’s never liked the hall brawl elimination challenge.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

