 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preseason Week 2 Risers and Fallers

Plus, another edition of Fantasy Court and Two Truths, One Lie

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images


We recap Week 2 of the preseason by highlighting all of the fantasy-relevant players who helped or hurt their draft stock over the weekend. We finish the show by reading a listener email, holding Fantasy Court, and play America’s favorite game, Two Truths, One Lie.

(1:25) - Tom Brady, Bucs
(8:27) - Kenny Pickett, Steelers
(13:56) - Ken Walker III, Seahawks
(19:55) - Antonio Gibson, Commanders
(25:44) - Dameon Pierce, Texans
(27:41) - Nico Collins, Texans
(28:07) - Christian Kirk, Texans
(29:28) - Tyquan Thornton, Patriots
(30:33) - Josh Palmer, Chargers
(33:38) - Jahan Dotson, Commanders
(37:18) - Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos
(39:44) - Daniel Bellinger, Giants
(42:44) - Isaiah Likely, Ravens
(44:59) - Two Preseason Players, One Lie
(49:02) - Emails
(50:51) - Fantasy Court

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

NFL Panini Select Comparison, PED Price Check, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse discuss the value of the upcoming football cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Scent of a Woman’ With Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

Bill and Chris revisit Al Pacino’s Oscar-winning role opposite Chris O’Donnell and Philip Seymour Hoffman

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

The 2022 Showrunner Draft

Matt and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw participate in the very first showrunner draft. Each will draft five showrunners and a sleeper pick to dominate the industry over the next 15 years.

By Matthew Belloni

Bryan Danielson’s Pro Wrestling Vision Lives

In the modern pro wrestling era, you’re either enjoying Bryan Danielson matches, or enjoying matches from the students of the Bryan Danielson era

By Phil Schneider

Lively Leeds and ... Spiritual Red Cards?

Musa and Ryan also give a quick roundup of Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and La Liga

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Secrets Within a Footballer’s Entourage

Golf Life Legend Tubes joins the show to discuss all the relationships a footballer has and why each one is so important

By Ben Foster