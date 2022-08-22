Preseason Week 2 Risers and Fallers



We recap Week 2 of the preseason by highlighting all of the fantasy-relevant players who helped or hurt their draft stock over the weekend. We finish the show by reading a listener email, holding Fantasy Court, and play America’s favorite game, Two Truths, One Lie.

(1:25) - Tom Brady, Bucs

(8:27) - Kenny Pickett, Steelers

(13:56) - Ken Walker III, Seahawks

(19:55) - Antonio Gibson, Commanders

(25:44) - Dameon Pierce, Texans

(27:41) - Nico Collins, Texans

(28:07) - Christian Kirk, Texans

(29:28) - Tyquan Thornton, Patriots

(30:33) - Josh Palmer, Chargers

(33:38) - Jahan Dotson, Commanders

(37:18) - Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos

(39:44) - Daniel Bellinger, Giants

(42:44) - Isaiah Likely, Ravens

(44:59) - Two Preseason Players, One Lie

(49:02) - Emails

(50:51) - Fantasy Court

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts