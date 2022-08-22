Preseason Week 2 Risers and Fallers

We recap Week 2 of the preseason by highlighting all of the fantasy-relevant players who helped or hurt their draft stock over the weekend. We finish the show by reading a listener email, holding Fantasy Court, and play America’s favorite game, Two Truths, One Lie.
(1:25) - Tom Brady, Bucs
(8:27) - Kenny Pickett, Steelers
(13:56) - Ken Walker III, Seahawks
(19:55) - Antonio Gibson, Commanders
(25:44) - Dameon Pierce, Texans
(27:41) - Nico Collins, Texans
(28:07) - Christian Kirk, Texans
(29:28) - Tyquan Thornton, Patriots
(30:33) - Josh Palmer, Chargers
(33:38) - Jahan Dotson, Commanders
(37:18) - Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos
(39:44) - Daniel Bellinger, Giants
(42:44) - Isaiah Likely, Ravens
(44:59) - Two Preseason Players, One Lie
(49:02) - Emails
(50:51) - Fantasy Court
Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts