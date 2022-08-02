The Ripple Effects of Miami’s Tampering Penalty

JJ and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the news of the suspensions and fines levied against the Miami Dolphins for illegal tampering. They dissect the NFL’s ruling, discuss the Dolphins’ history of dysfunction under owner Stephen Ross, and make their predictions on how it will affect the team going forward.
Hosts: John Jastremski and Sheil Kapadia
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
