Núñez Sees Red, Praise for Palace, and Arsenal’s Strong Start



Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to chat about Liverpool’s draw with Crystal Palace, in which Darwin Núñez was sent off for headbutting Joachim Andersen (03:49). They discuss Núñez’s reaction and whether—in the long run—Liverpool’s new signing learned a valuable lesson. They also chat about Arsenal’s win over Leicester, including praise for William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus (24:37), talk a little more about Manchester United (37:03), give flowers to Jamie Bynoe-Gittens after his first Bundesliga goal (42:10), and much more!

Host: Ian Wright

Guest: Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS