England Win the Euros at Wembley!

The guys give flowers to Sarina Wiegman, chat about the tournament performances of Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf, and examine the legacy the tournament will leave behind

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
England v Germany: Final - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about England winning Euro 2022 (00:53) in front of a record crowd at Wembley! They discuss how the game played out against a very impressive and unlucky Germany (03:43), before giving flowers to Sarina Wiegman after she guided the Netherlands and England to wins in consecutive Euros (35:42). They also chat about the tournament performances of Beth Mead, Lena Oberdorf, and more and examine the legacy the tournament will leave behind (40:37).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

