England Win the Euros at Wembley!

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about England winning Euro 2022 (00:53) in front of a record crowd at Wembley! They discuss how the game played out against a very impressive and unlucky Germany (03:43), before giving flowers to Sarina Wiegman after she guided the Netherlands and England to wins in consecutive Euros (35:42). They also chat about the tournament performances of Beth Mead, Lena Oberdorf, and more and examine the legacy the tournament will leave behind (40:37).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

