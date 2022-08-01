Mets Finish Off the Week With Another Sweep, Yankees’ Bullpen Issues, and John Harper on Trade Deadline Talks and deGrom’s Return



(01:53) — METS: The Mets keep the momentum going in Miami with another four-game sweep, and anticipate Jacob deGrom’s return on Tuesday.

(05:13) — YANKEES: Despite winning three out of four against the Royals, the Yankees are showing issues in their bullpen. Can they shore up their holes before the trade deadline?

(12:47) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(27:36) — JOHN HARPER: SNY’s John Harper joins the show to discuss the Yankees’ and Mets’ trade deadline targets, Luis Castillo’s price, and his concern for Clay Holmes.

(44:17) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: John Harper

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify