 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Finish Off the Week With Another Sweep, Yankees’ Bullpen Issues, and John Harper on Trade Deadline Talks and deGrom’s Return

JJ breaks down the New York teams’ potential trade targets

By John Jastremski
New York Mets v Miami Marlins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


(01:53) — METS: The Mets keep the momentum going in Miami with another four-game sweep, and anticipate Jacob deGrom’s return on Tuesday.
(05:13) — YANKEES: Despite winning three out of four against the Royals, the Yankees are showing issues in their bullpen. Can they shore up their holes before the trade deadline?
(12:47) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.
(27:36) — JOHN HARPER: SNY’s John Harper joins the show to discuss the Yankees’ and Mets’ trade deadline targets, Luis Castillo’s price, and his concern for Clay Holmes.
(44:17) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: John Harper
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘Renaissance’ Is Proof That Beyoncé Is Never Done Learning

The artist’s latest album is a journey into house, bounce, and ballroom music—and a sign that no matter what she accomplishes, she’s not ready to rest on her laurels

By Mary Retta

Hungarian Grand Prix Recap

Megan is joined by Mark Hamilton and Tim Hauraney discuss Max Verstappen’s win, questionable strategic performances by Ferrari, and more

By Megan Schuster

Nunes Wins Title in Bloody Battle; Is the Valentina Trilogy Next? Plus: Moreno Steals Interim Belt and a Controversial Early Stoppage

3PAC also discuss the latest on Jake Paul’s canceled boxing fight

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Tim Miller on ‘Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell’

Larry is joined by former political operative Tim Miller to discuss his unflinching memoir that details the moral conflicts that led him to leave his job as an opposition research "hitman" for GOP candidates

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Finn Balor Explains the Pants!

Dave and Stat Guy Greg ask Finn Balor about the uproar he caused when he changed his gear to pants

By David Shoemaker

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 12, ‘Atlanta’ Episode 11, and ‘Southern Charm’ Episode 6

Rachel and guests of the show discuss new episodes of ‘Southern Charm’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘Atlanta’

By Rachel Lindsay