 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Are the Brooklyn Nets Really Going to Trade Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant?

Plus, breaking down Rudy Gobert’s fit in Minnesota and Bradley Beal’s massive deal with the Wizards

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are reunited once again to round up the most interesting bits from the NBA offseason. They start with the Rudy Gobert trade to the Timberwolves, then move into a larger discussion of whether the Nets will actually deal Kyrie and KD, and how the player empowerment movement created this strange situation. Finally, they give their thoughts on Bradley Beal’s humongous deal with the Wizards, and each award their Real One of the Week.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

National Card Show Preview Part 2

Plus, Sorare’s Ryan Spoon on blending NFTs and fantasy sports

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Izzy Barks Back, Darren Till Out at UFC London, and Jake Paul Gets a New Opponent

Plus, 3PAC talk about the beef between Israel Adesanya and Chris Pratt before the Ringer MMA community wishes Ariel a happy 40th birthday!

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

‘The Challenge’ Podcast Crossover Event With Aneesa and Tori | Death, Taxes, and Bananas

Aneesa and Tori talk about their careers, tell stories from their seasons together, and discuss how the show has changed over the years

By Johnny Bananas

TV Producer Elan Gale on How to Make a Great Reality Show

Elan discusses his journey as a ‘Bachelor’ producer, the best ingredients for a truly great reality dating show, and the wild production process involved with his latest show

By Juliet Litman

The Great Theory Debate

David and Kaz also look back at the key moments of ‘Money in the Bank,’ including Liv Morgan winning the ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The 10 Nicest Stars in Hollywood

Matt and his former colleague at The Hollywood Reporter Lacey Rose draw from past interactions, connections, and word of mouth to put together their definitive list of the 10 nicest stars in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni