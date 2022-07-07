Are the Brooklyn Nets Really Going to Trade Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant?

Logan and Raja are reunited once again to round up the most interesting bits from the NBA offseason. They start with the Rudy Gobert trade to the Timberwolves, then move into a larger discussion of whether the Nets will actually deal Kyrie and KD, and how the player empowerment movement created this strange situation. Finally, they give their thoughts on Bradley Beal’s humongous deal with the Wizards, and each award their Real One of the Week.
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Sasha Ashall
