‘The Bear’ Season 1 Recap

Charles and Joanna share their thoughts on the Hulu series

By Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson
Hulu


Charles and Joanna share their reactions to the first season of the new FX show The Bear. They begin by talking about the show’s overall production and its portrayal of the adrenaline-filled world of chef culture (3:00). Then, they pivot to their favorite moments from the season and relay personal anecdotes that connected them emotionally to main characters Sydney and Carmy (26:54). Next, they dissect the performance aspects of the last two episodes, which demonstrate the series’ overall excellence (36:18). They conclude by discussing the use of music in The Bear, the state of FX in general, and their favorite food experiences (1:07:39).

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Chris Sutton

