QB Tiers and Fears (and Baker Traded to Carolina)

The guys discuss Baker Mayfield being traded to the Panthers before they each run through their quarterback tiers

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


We discuss the news of Cleveland trading Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, and how this will affect Carolina’s season. Then, we run through each of our quarterback tiers and focus on who we are most fearful will burn us this year. We finish the show by reading a listener email.

(00:53) - Baker traded to Carolina
(10:48) - QB tiers
(52:28) - Listener email

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

