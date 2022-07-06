 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 7 Reactions

Breaking down some of the twists and turns in the Amazon series

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Amazon Studios


Van, Charles, Jomi, and Steve are back to give you their thoughts on the cartoon bloodbath that is the seventh episode of the third season of The Boys (04:06). They weigh in on the Butcher’s origin story (17:07) as well as the twists and turns that happen in the hunt for Mindstorm (33:23). Charles also takes a look at a few of Van’s bad takes at The Bad Take Table and puts some hot-button issues to rest (63:46).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Austrian GP Preview, Plus the Hottest F1 Takes Mailbag

Trey Kerby joins to discuss the upcoming race

By Kevin Clark

Baker Mayfield Could Be Good for Carolina—or Too Little, Too Late

The Mayfield trade looks decent in a vacuum. But when combined with the Panthers’ recent history of reclamation projects at QB, it only exposes the franchise’s lack of a plan.

By Steven Ruiz

Remaining NBA Offseason Questions

Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about Donovan Mitchell, D’Angelo Russell, the Brooklyn Nets, and more

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Theory Is WWE’s Next Big, Bad Bodybuilder

The wrestling-obsessed 24-year-old wunderkind has evolved into the most vicious (and shredded) bodybuilding bad guy since "Ravishing" Rick Rude swiveled his hips in the late 1980s

By Oliver Lee Bateman

Jaylen Walker’s Unnecessary Death and Talking Mass Shootings … Again

Plus, Van and Rachel discuss Brittney Griner’s letter to President Joe Biden from a Russian prison and dynamics of the Black diaspora

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Seven NBA Observations on Kevin Durant’s Next Team, Free Agency, and Chet Holmgren

There’s one potential KD suitor people are sleeping on. Plus, why the Wolves going all in for Rudy Gobert makes sense, my thoughts on the Celtics’ moves, and an early review of summer league’s biggest attraction: Chet Holmgren.

By Kevin O'Connor