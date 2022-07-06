‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 7 Reactions



Van, Charles, Jomi, and Steve are back to give you their thoughts on the cartoon bloodbath that is the seventh episode of the third season of The Boys (04:06). They weigh in on the Butcher’s origin story (17:07) as well as the twists and turns that happen in the hunt for Mindstorm (33:23). Charles also takes a look at a few of Van’s bad takes at The Bad Take Table and puts some hot-button issues to rest (63:46).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

