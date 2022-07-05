Women’s Euros Look-Ahead, Plus the Gabriel Jesus and Kalvin Phillips Transfers

Wrighty’s House is back! Ian is joined by Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to discuss a few signings, including Gabriel Jesus (02:15) and Kalvin Phillips (11:02), as well as some other transfer talk. Then, they look ahead to the Women’s Euros, which starts this week (20:25). They chat about England’s chances, some dark horses, and other teams that look strong going into the tournament.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
