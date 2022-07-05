 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Women’s Euros Look-Ahead, Plus the Gabriel Jesus and Kalvin Phillips Transfers

Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes join Ian to discuss England’s chances, some dark horses, and other sides that look strong going into the European Women’s Championship

By Ian Wright
Wrighty’s House is back! Ian is joined by Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to discuss a few signings, including Gabriel Jesus (02:15) and Kalvin Phillips (11:02), as well as some other transfer talk. Then, they look ahead to the Women’s Euros, which starts this week (20:25). They chat about England’s chances, some dark horses, and other teams that look strong going into the tournament.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

