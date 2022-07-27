 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

England Are Through to the Euro 2022 Final!

Musa and Ryan join Ian to chat about England’s path to the final, where they can improve even more, and, of course, Alessia Russo’s outrageous goal

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
England v Sweden: Semi Final - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to look back at England’s 4-0 win over Sweden to secure a place in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (00:30). They discuss the start, the goals, and, of course, another outrageous goal from Alessia Russo. They also chat about England’s path to the final, where they can improve even more, and, of course, there’s more praise for Sarina Wiegman.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

