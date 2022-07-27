England Are Through to the Euro 2022 Final!

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to look back at England’s 4-0 win over Sweden to secure a place in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (00:30). They discuss the start, the goals, and, of course, another outrageous goal from Alessia Russo. They also chat about England’s path to the final, where they can improve even more, and, of course, there’s more praise for Sarina Wiegman.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
