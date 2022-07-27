 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Worst Character Decision in a Horror Movie

The crew also discusses Jordan Peele’s latest movie ‘Nope,’ and debate whether they would survive a horror movie

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the worst decision ever made by a character in a horror movie. But first, they discuss the listeners’ third win in a row on last episode’s poll (1:42). After that, they talk about Jordan Peele’s latest movie Nope, and if they would survive a horror movie (4:10). Then, they begin the debate by revealing their choices for the worst character decision in a horror movie (19:03). Finally, they hear some listener submissions before choosing one to be added to this week’s poll (44:49).

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

