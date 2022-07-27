

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the worst decision ever made by a character in a horror movie. But first, they discuss the listeners’ third win in a row on last episode’s poll (1:42). After that, they talk about Jordan Peele’s latest movie Nope, and if they would survive a horror movie (4:10). Then, they begin the debate by revealing their choices for the worst character decision in a horror movie (19:03). Finally, they hear some listener submissions before choosing one to be added to this week’s poll (44:49).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the worst character decision in a horror movie? You can vote for the winner below, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll What is the worst character decision in a horror movie? Joanna: The biologist touching the Hammerpede in ‘Prometheus’

Neil: The mayor not closing the beach in ‘Jaws’

Da7e: Two hands in the razor box in ‘Saw II’

Listener (Chang): Ash blowing off the wizard in ‘Army of Darkness’ vote view results 36% Joanna: The biologist touching the Hammerpede in ‘Prometheus’ (9 votes)

36% Neil: The mayor not closing the beach in ‘Jaws’ (9 votes)

16% Da7e: Two hands in the razor box in ‘Saw II’ (4 votes)

12% Listener (Chang): Ash blowing off the wizard in ‘Army of Darkness’ (3 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now



Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify