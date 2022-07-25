‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 5 Recap



Joanna, David, and Danny break down Westworld Season 4, Episode 5, “Zhuangzi.” They start by recapping everything that happened in the episode (2:13), before discussing Christina’s story and theorizing about who sent Teddy (3:53). Later, they go through other storylines in the episode (34:37) and go to Theory Corner to talk about the frequency of the Earth (57:42).

If you have any questions or thoughts about Westworld, you can email Joanna, David, and Danny at EdHarrisBodySuit@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify