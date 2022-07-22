 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees Back From the Break With a Sweep, deGrom’s Return, and Jim Duquette on the Trade Deadline and Juan Soto

JJ is joined by former Mets GM Jim Duquette to discuss the Juan Soto sweepstakes and what the trade plans will be for both New York teams

By John Jastremski
Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(01:34) — YANKEES: The Yankees come out of the All-Star break getting swept by the Astros in a doubleheader. What can the Bombers do to get over the hump against Houston?
(09:01) — METS: Jacob deGrom has faced some setbacks during his rehab. What does this mean for the Mets, and what are they doing at the trade deadline ?
(15:48) — JIM DUQUETTE: Former Mets GM Jim Duquette joins the show to discuss the Juan Soto sweepstakes, and what the Yankees and Mets will do at the trade deadline
(39:11) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jim Duquette
Producer: Stefan Anderson

