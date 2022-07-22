Yankees Back From the Break With a Sweep, deGrom’s Return, and Jim Duquette on the Trade Deadline and Juan Soto



(01:34) — YANKEES: The Yankees come out of the All-Star break getting swept by the Astros in a doubleheader. What can the Bombers do to get over the hump against Houston?

(09:01) — METS: Jacob deGrom has faced some setbacks during his rehab. What does this mean for the Mets, and what are they doing at the trade deadline ?

(15:48) — JIM DUQUETTE: Former Mets GM Jim Duquette joins the show to discuss the Juan Soto sweepstakes, and what the Yankees and Mets will do at the trade deadline

(39:11) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jim Duquette

Producer: Stefan Anderson

