Yankees Back From the Break With a Sweep, deGrom’s Return, and Jim Duquette on the Trade Deadline and Juan Soto

(01:34) — YANKEES: The Yankees come out of the All-Star break getting swept by the Astros in a doubleheader. What can the Bombers do to get over the hump against Houston?
(09:01) — METS: Jacob deGrom has faced some setbacks during his rehab. What does this mean for the Mets, and what are they doing at the trade deadline ?
(15:48) — JIM DUQUETTE: Former Mets GM Jim Duquette joins the show to discuss the Juan Soto sweepstakes, and what the Yankees and Mets will do at the trade deadline
(39:11) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.
