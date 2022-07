Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to recap a dramatic and tense night, which saw England come from behind to beat Spain 2-1 after extra time (00.40) and book their place in the Euro 2022 semifinals. They talk about Spain’s control, England’s team selection, substitutions, and the questions the game raised for Sarina Wiegman, as well as, of course, that Georgia Stanway winner!

