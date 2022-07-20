 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best Summer Movie Year Ever

Dave, Joanna, and Neil each make their pitch for the best summer movie year ever

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Warner Bros. Pictures


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the best summer movie year ever. First, they discuss what the summer movie season is and how it has changed over time (3:56). Then, they begin the debate with each host making their pitch for the best summer movie year ever (32:47). Later, they hear some listener submissions before choosing one to be added to the final poll (49:34).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best summer movie year ever? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

Poll

What is the best summer movie year ever?

view results
  • 0%
    Da7e: 1982
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: 1989
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: 1997
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Jack): 2008
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The National League falters again, Giancarlo Stanton shows out for L.A. fans, and Alek Manoah shines on the mound

By Isaac Levy-Rubinett

Pierre Gasly Interview, Plus First-Half Lessons With Chris Medland

The driver joins to talk Michael Jordan and the French Grand Prix

By Kevin Clark

5 Lessons You Can’t Forget From 2021

The guys run through the lessons they learned from the 2021 season before they read through some listener emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

The World Is on Fire. Here’s a Realistic Plan to Save Humanity.

David Wallace-Wells joins to discuss climate change and Europe’s wildfires

By Derek Thompson

Breaking! Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev Booked for Sept. 10: Full Reaction and News.

The guys share their immediate reactions to the upcoming main event

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

No Abs Allowed, What’s Your Asking Price, and Scar Was Misunderstood!

Plus Flobo honors Gisele Shaw with this week’s Boo Thang of the Week

By Evan Mack