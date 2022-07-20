

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the best summer movie year ever. First, they discuss what the summer movie season is and how it has changed over time (3:56). Then, they begin the debate with each host making their pitch for the best summer movie year ever (32:47). Later, they hear some listener submissions before choosing one to be added to the final poll (49:34).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best summer movie year ever? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

