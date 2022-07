Musa and Ryan are back! They begin with some big news for Musa (1:02), before moving on to Germany’s 2-0 win over Spain (9:37). They then answer some questions on some transfer talk, including about Barcelona, Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney, and more (23:08). There will also be plenty more transfer talk on the summer moves so far over the next few episodes and in the domestic season previews!

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

