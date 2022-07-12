 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

England’s Historic Win Over Norway and More Euros Chat

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to chat about England’s historic 8-0 win over Norway, which included a Beth Mead hat trick

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
England v Norway: Group A - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to chat about England’s historic 8-0 win over Norway, which included a Beth Mead hat trick (01:00). They talk about the game, Sarina Wiegman’s comments afterward, and how the result might help England later in the tournament, before taking a look at the rest of the teams so far after their first round of games (34:20).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Ringer FC

The Latest

What Is Kendrick Lamar’s Best Song Ever? Introducing ‘Last Song Standing.’

On our newest music show, Cole Cuchna from ‘Dissect’ and The Ringer’s Charles Holmes debate their way through Kendrick’s catalog in an attempt to answer one question: What’s his best song ever?

By Charles Holmes and Cole Cuchna

College Football Can’t Be Killed. But It Can Be Changed for the Worse.

Following USC’s and UCLA’s deal to join the Big Ten, and rumblings that more moves are on the horizon, it’s clear that those in charge of college football don’t understand—or care about—what makes the sport great

By Kevin Clark

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and Five Ways to Fix the Marvel Crisis

Plus, Sean, Charles, and Rob pitch the Marvel stories they want to see on the big screen

By Sean Fennessey, Charles Holmes, and 1 more

‘N-Word’ Usage in Music and Biden’s Executive Order

Plus, Van and Rachel talk about Doja Cat’s ‘Stranger Things’ DMs becoming public and Herschel Walker saying some things

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Ref’s Call—Luke Pearce Chats with Jim Hamilton

One of the best refs in the game sits down with Jim this week to give us an unprecedented look into what it’s like being an elite rugby referee in the professional era

By The Rugby Pod

Seven Observations on Chet Holmgren, James Wiseman, and NBA Summer League

The Thunder’s lanky center continues to show off new dimensions in Las Vegas. Plus, my thoughts on James Wiseman’s long-awaited return, whether the Pacers should trade for Deandre Ayton, and more.

By Kevin O'Connor