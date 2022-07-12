England’s Historic Win Over Norway and More Euros Chat



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn to chat about England’s historic 8-0 win over Norway, which included a Beth Mead hat trick (01:00). They talk about the game, Sarina Wiegman’s comments afterward, and how the result might help England later in the tournament, before taking a look at the rest of the teams so far after their first round of games (34:20).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

