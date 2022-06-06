 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Card Price Review and Prizm Football Thoughts

Plus, the Bleecker Trading crew on their Shop and trading events

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse begin by checking in on NBA pricing following the first two games of the Finals (4:00) and share their thoughts on the Prizm football release (12:30). Then, they welcome Mark, Jacob, and Jess from Bleecker Trading to learn what differentiates them from other shops (25:00) and discuss upcoming events (30:00). Finally, they go over news and notes from around the hobby (38:00) and answer mailbag questions (48:00).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Mark Zablow, Jess Mineo, and Jacob Salter
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

