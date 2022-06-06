NBA Card Price Review and Prizm Football Thoughts

Mike and Jesse begin by checking in on NBA pricing following the first two games of the Finals (4:00) and share their thoughts on the Prizm football release (12:30). Then, they welcome Mark, Jacob, and Jess from Bleecker Trading to learn what differentiates them from other shops (25:00) and discuss upcoming events (30:00). Finally, they go over news and notes from around the hobby (38:00) and answer mailbag questions (48:00).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Mark Zablow, Jess Mineo, and Jacob Salter
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
